Thousands of US armed forces will be away from their families this holiday season, but they're still celebrating with cheer

This holiday season, many United States Marines are training coalition forces in Iraq.Those that are, are stationed at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, which is the closest Marine base to the Syrian border.

The deployed Marines still celebrate the holidays with cheer; bases are decorated, and a turkey feast is provided to the men and women serving in the Middle East.

Marines enjoy the longer break they get during the holidays, but still miss their loved ones. One Marine, on his 7th deployment, remembers his first, in which he used phone cards to call home.

“Modern technology makes it easy to connect,” the corporal said. These days, they are able to connect to wireless internet on the base and FaceTime their families.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.