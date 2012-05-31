Moments Like This Remind Us Why So Many Young Americans Chose To Go To War

“If you don’t get goose bumps, if you don’t want to scream and yell until you can’t speak anymore — then you need to put yourself into check.”



Those were the words of First Sergeant Christopher Hambaugh to his Marines gathered in the financial district of New York City on the last day of Fleet Week.

They were reflecting on the single day that changed their lives. And they were getting ready to do a run — in uniform and in formation — to the Ground Zero Memorial.

“I shouldn’t even have to tell you that you need to be motivated. You should be. Everyone of you here joined after 9/11. And a lot of you probably joined for that reason,” Hambaugh said. You can watch him speak to the Marine here.

With one Marine carrying the American flag, and another carrying the colours of the Corps, the Marines ran nearly two miles through the financial district to the hallowed grounds where the Twin Towers fell.

They ran in remembrance of those killed on 9/11 and to reflect on the attacks that led the country to war, says the NYC Marines public affairs office.

But these pictures speak for themselves:

Photo: flikr/NYCMarines photo by Drae Parker

Photo: flikr/NYCMarines photo by Randall Clinton

Photo: flikr/NYCMarines photo by Martin Egnash

