Marine 'Snaps' Leg, Picks Up Photography, Shoots One Of The Most Fascinating Military Instagrams Ever

The change for U.S. Marine Matthew Callahan came when he “snapped” his leg.
It was his first deployment to Afghanistan with 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. He was an “assaultman,” a Marine specialised in assaulting hardened positions.
He was sent to the Wounded Warrior Battalion to recover, where he picked up a camera and started On-The-Job Training (OJT) to be a combat correspondent.
“I feel being a former infantryman gives me a better perspective and will serve me well in telling the stories of Marines from the ground combat element especially. Civilians have a genuine interest in knowing about the ins and outs of Marine life and I have a genuine desire to tell them. It’s incredibly satisfying and a wicked good time,” Callahan told Business Insider.
He must be having fun, because in our opinion his Instagram feed (bridgingthegap__) is one of the most fascinating in the military.
It's tradition to get to re-enlist under any condition the Marine wants. This Marine wanted to get gassed.
A fellow Marine and one of Matthew's best friends, Sam Pomodoro rocks it for Boston beneath his service Charlie shirt.
