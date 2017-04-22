Marines can grab drones right out of the sky with this innovative “Skyhook” drone retrieval system. Marines launch and retrieve an RQ-21A Blackjack from the flight deck of the USS San Diego. The drone is used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

The drone’s wing is caught by a hanging wire. The recovery system uses GPS to guide the drone to the wire. The system is easy to breakdown and takes up little space, so it can be used on land or at sea.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.