On July 6, at the Naval Air Station at Patuxent River, Maryland, US Marines carried out the first successful test of the F-35B’s GAU-22 gun pod. Five days later, the gun pod fired it’s first 80-round burst.

Produced by Jacqui Frank. Original reporting by Alex Lockie.

