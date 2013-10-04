The Marines Have Canceled Their Big Air Show Due To Government Shutdown

Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Ortega / DoD Photo A Marine shows civilians how to use a Stinger Rocket Launcher at an exhibit during the annual Miramar Air Show. As a result of the government shutdown, this year’s air show has been canceled.

The annual air show at the Marine Corps air station at Miramar, Calif., has been called the largest in the nation. In previous years, it had garnered more than 500,000 visitors. As of today, this year’s air show, scheduled for this weekend, has been canceled.

Yesterday, Business Insider reported on how despite the shutdown, officials at Mirimar were pressing ahead with plans for the air show.

Our story, which maybe painted the planned air show in a bit of a critical light, was the top story on the Marine Corps’ Daily Media Report, a compilation of news stories about the Marines created by Headquarters Marine Corps.

Shortly thereafter, the Marine Corps announced that the air show, which was slated to start tomorrow, was canceled.

Miramar airshow canceled due to government shutdown http://t.co/iX9CemcR7a @MCASMiramarCA

— U.S. Marines (@USMC) October 3, 2013

NBC News in San Diego reported that the decision was made by the Secretary of Defence.

“In the end, it was just more than I had the authority to overcome,” Col. John Farnam, the base commander, said today at a press conference.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.