Watch these US Marines accidentally sink their LAV

David Choi
USMC LAVLance Cpl. Levi Schultz/US Marine CorpsA Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) traverses a road aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California.

Accidents happen — but when you include US Marines in the equation, things get a little interesting.

These Light Armoured Vehicles (LAV) are normally used for reconnaissance and assault operations — on land and (sometimes) water.


via GIPHY

Watch the entire video here:

Typical Marines.

