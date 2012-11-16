Mariners To Add Video Screen Similar To Cowboys Stadium

The Seattle Mariners announced today that they will add a video display above the centre field bleachers that will be the largest in Major League Baseball (see artist’s rendering below).



The screen will be 201.5 feet wide, or about 25% wider than the video displays above the field at Cowboys Stadium. The video display will also be 57 feet high, giving it a size of 11,425 square-feet, making it slightly smaller than one in Dallas (11,520 square-feet).

Here’s the artist’s rendering of the Mariners’ display, as well as two images showing how this display will compare to the one in Cowboys Stadium…

Photo: Seattle Mariners

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Photo: Seattle Mariners

