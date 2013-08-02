Mariners Lose In Embarrassing Fashion After Manager Mixes Up Hand Signals And Brings In The Wrong Pitcher

The Seattle Mariners blew a 7-2 nine-inning lead against the Boston Red Sox last night in one of the most embarrassing blunders of the year.

After the Red Sox scored a run to make it 7-3, Mariners manager Robby Thompson walked to the mound to make a pitching change.

He wanted to bring in right-hander Yoervis Molina, but on his way to the mound he tapped his left arm — signaling for left-hander Oliver Perez. Thompson argued with the umpires, but he was ultimately forced to leave Perez in the game.

Perez went on to give up two runs, and the Red Sox eventually won 8-7 on a walk-off single by Daniel Nava.

Here’s the sequence.

Molina had to job all the way back to the bullpen in shame:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.