A Marine Who Won A Free Vacation On 'Ellen' Died While Skydiving On The Trip

Cherilyn McGraw Via Facebook This photo was taken moments before Brandon McGraw dived to his death.

Cherilyn McGraw was ecstatic when she won a free trip to Australia after competing in a game on “Ellen” last January.

But McGraw’s dream vacation turned into a nightmare after her husband, Gunnery Sgt. Brandon McGraw, 33, died

in a parachute accident last weekend after the couple went skydiving out of the same plane.

Cherilyn did a tandem jump, but Brandon, being a marine, was experienced and followed by jumping solo.

“Approximately 300 feet from the ground, Brandon’s parachute suddenly caused him to turn radically right and left and he crashed to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” an employee from the skydiving school told TMZ.

Capt. Barry Morris with Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command told WCTI that McGraw was a “well-trained free-faller.”

Cherilyn posted a message on Facebook with photos inside the plane before the jump, saying, “My hero. My angel. These are truly such symbolic photos. He was happy and doing what he loved.”

DeGeneres has yet to respond to the news. Watch the report below:

