Why This US Marine Is Doing One Million Push-Ups This Year

Many of us make New Years resolutions — bright, shiny goals we’re resolved to accomplish — like going to the gym more often, or kicking a habit.But as it goes, many of us don’t make it through the first two months before cracking and going back to the status quo.



That’s not an option of U.S. Marine Sgt. Enrique Trevino.

He made a vow in January to raise awareness for the Wounded Warrior Project by doing one million push-ups by the end of the year.

That’s a huge commitment and he’s shouldering it every single day, with 2,732 push-ups every 24 hours.

Lance Cpl. Chelsea Flowers tells the story on the Marine Corps’ official blog, saying Trevino decided to raise money too:

“I realised that if I was going to raise awareness, I might as well benefit service members. I know if I got deployed and got hit, I’d want someone to care for me the same way,” said Trevino.

This realisation caused Trevino to go public with his goal and ask for donations to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. From there was born a daily workout regimen that most couldn’t hack.

With half a year still left, he’s already almost reached his goal of $10,000.

So how does someone knock out nearly 3,000 push-ups in a single day?

It takes a ton of consistency. While working in the administrative section of the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Region 4 (covering the western hemisphere – south), Trevino has been able to craft a hardcore daily routine.

Here’s how he does it:

He starts off with 200 push-ups during Physical Training (PT)

At work, he gets down to do a set of 30 every 10-15 minutes

After work, he goes to the gym and does a half hour of just push-ups (“knocking out another 600-850”)

At home, he finishes the rest — he’s completes everything by 8 or 9pm

Sgt. Trevino

Photo: Marines/Sgt Sneden

To top it all off, he’s already planning his goal for next year. He wants to beat the Guinness World Record of 1,500,230 push-ups in 2013, reports Lance Cpl Flowers.

“All that matters is setting a challenge worth doing,” Trevino said.

“I’ve had people who are 50 years old tell me I’ve inspired them to start exercising”

Trevino spoke of the support he’s received, as he draws attention to his charitable cause. “My supporters keep me pushing through, but mainly, it’s my wife,” Trevino said with a laugh. “I can be sitting down, trying to watch TV and my wife says, ‘don’t you have push-ups to do?'”

Of course, it isn’t a one-man show. Trevino’s efforts are helping to bring injured service members — who have been wounded serving this country — to the public eye. As the Wounded Warrior Project reminds us: “The greatest casualty is being forgotten.”

