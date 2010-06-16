Marine Toxicologist Alleges Massive BP Cover-up Of Oil Spill Damage

A marine toxicologist appearing on MSNBC last night gave the broadest BP cover-up theory we’ve heard yet (via FDL):



Dr. Ott explained that volunteers walking the beaches at night find carcasses of birds, turtles, and baby dolphins that, once found, are “disappeared” by men that drive on the beach with flashlights within minutes of their discovery. She also alleges that BP is using technology to disrupt mobile phone and email communication at spill sites to suppress images and evidence.

In addition, BP continues to deny that residents, let alone cleanup workers, are exposed to dangerous toxins from exposure to crude oil. Residents in four states report identical symptoms, including “headaches, sore throats, nausea, dizziness, stuffy noses” – typical symptoms of exposure to crude oil.



