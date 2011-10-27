MARINES TO OAKLAND POLICE: 'You Did This To My Brother'

Marines around the world are outraged by the injuries inflicted by police on Scott Olsen at Tuesday’s Occupy Oakland protests. Olsen is in a medically-induced coma after getting hit in the head by a police projectile.



The following picture is taken from the Reddit thread “How I feel, as a United States Marine, about what occurred in Oakland.”

This man is not alone. In the five hours since the thread went up there have been over 600 comments.

Here’s an email from the man in the picture.

Dear Mr. Johnson,

My name is Jay C Gentile, and I’m the man in the picture on BI’s front page. I’m sure you’re a busy man so I’ll try to keep my words to a minimum. I was wondering if you, as a journalist, and with the resources at your disposal, could tell me a reliable place where I can find updates about Scott Olsen’s condition. “Occupy Wallstreet” movement aside, Marines share a bond that escapes the boundaries of the English language. I’d like to be able to “check up” on this young man, my brother, and keep up with his condition.

Thank you very much,

Semper Fidelis

-Jay C. Gentile

From what I understand Scott has been upgraded to Fair condition.

Check out this video of Scott Olsen moments before he was struck down >

