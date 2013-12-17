Marine Surprises His Family At The Pittsburgh Steelers Game

Lance Corporal Cory Lemasters gave his family a huge surprise during the Steelers vs. Bengals game on Sunday night.

Lemasters walked through the tunnel at Heinz field to surprise family members while they all thought he was still deployed in Afghanistan. He wasn’t suppose to come home for another three weeks.

Here’s the heartfelt moment when Lemasters walks through the tunnel (GIF via BuzzFeed Sports):

Here’s the full ceremony:

