Marine Recruiter Allegedly Used Recruit's Facebook Account To Solicit Nude Images Of Underage Girls

A Milwaukee, Wis.-area Marine Corps recruiter is being charged with using a recruit’s Facebook account to solicit nude photos from more than 40 young women, police say.



Andrew Curran, a 27-year-old active-duty Staff Sergeant, was charged with five counts of child pornography and two counts of misusing personal information, according to Post Crescent, a Wisconsin newspaper.

Curran allegedly told poolee applicants — future recruits — that he needed their email and Facebook information for background checks.

Then Curran allegedly posed as a recruit to solicit sexual images from the recruit’s Facebook “friends” after the recruit left for bootcamp.

Civilian authorities got involved after the recruit’s mother allegedly discovered suspicious activity on her son’s Facebook account, according to Post Crescent.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant for Curran’s home, which ultimately revealed numerous images of child pornography, according to the police press release.

Curran faces a maximum of 137 years in prison and fines up to $520,000 if convicted. He could also face separate military charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

