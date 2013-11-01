Marine Specialists Say The Government Has To Stop Queensland Coastal Development To Save The Great Barrier Reef

Getty/ Mark Kolbe

Marine specialists have asked the Federal Government to stop development along the Queensland coast if it’s serious about protecting the the Great Barrier Reef.

After the Federal Environment Minister Greg Hunt announced a new strategic plan for the World Heritage site, Australian Marine Conservation Society reef campaign spokeswoman Felicity Wishart told the AAP it would take more than a report to prevent further destruction of the reef.

Wishart said the development of the Abbot Point coal port would see large amounts of soil dumped on the reef and harm marine life.

“If the target is to improve the health of the reef then stop doing anything that’s going to be damaging it,” Wishart said.

Hunt’s strategic assessment, which will look at the “cumulative effect of human activities and natural forces” on the reef to determine a plan to improve its health”, will be open for public comment until January 31.

