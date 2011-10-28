Marine Scott Olsen Will Undergo Brain Surgery, And OccupyMARINES Are Making Demands

Photo: Vimeo

After being struck by a projectile at Tuesday’s Occupy Oakland evictions, Iraq war veteran Scott Olsen is lucid and awaiting brain surgery.The Guardian reports Olsen “responded with a very large smile” when his parents arrived from Wisconsin to visit him at the hospital. Medical officials say Olsen’s able to write and hear, but is having trouble speaking.



Meanwhile, Oakland’s Mayor Jean Quan who left town after authorizing the raid, has separated herself from the police. Quan said, “I only asked the chief to do one thing: to do it when it was the safest for both the police and the demonstrators.”

Her interim police chief then denied his men had used rubber bullets or flashbang grenades. His goal, he said, “… isn’t to cause injury to anyone.”

In response to the police tactics, OccupyMARINES have issued a formal list of requests in Oakland. Whether these requests are pursued or met should be an indicator of how strong or extensive this branch of the movement has become.

Original demands below:

OccupyMARINES Have Watched Closely The Response From The OPD, The Mayor, The Governor, And All Others Involved In The Oakland Attack On Peaceful Demonstrators; We Have Observed These Pathetic Cowards Refuse Responsibility For Their Actions That May Very Well Alter The Course Of Our Brother’s Life. Additionally, Many Other Police Departments Nationwide Deploy Similar Riot Tactics Against Demonstrators honouring The OWS 8, A Peaceful Declaration Of Assembly; We Will organise Peacefully Against These Departments.

In Response To The Oakland Shooting Of Scott Olsen OccupyMARINES Request The Following:

The GOP Cowards Responsible For Influencing This Event Be Brought To Justice. Track Names And Photos Of Each And Email Them To Us

Identify The 300 OPD Riot Officers By Name, Photo, And Badge Number With Boots On The Ground Engaging In Illegal Excessive Force Acts Against Peaceful Americans For Prosecution.

Identify The Officer Responsible For Harming Scott Olsen By Name And Photo For Prosecution.

The Honorable Resignation Of Oakland Mayor Jean Quan And Acting Police Chief Howard Jordan.

A Public Apology From California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. For The Unlawful Injury Of Our Brother Scott Olsen.

We Fully Intend To Make An Example, Legally And Peacefully, Of The Corwards Associated With Harming An American Veteran. We Will Not Stop Until Our Aforementioned Demands Are Met In Their Entirety.

God Be With Scott Olsen, We Pray A Speedy Recovery For Him And His Mother.

Semper Fidelis Scott Olsen

Keep Pushing Forward America We Support You.

