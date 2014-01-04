This Marines Promo Video Reveals The Depths Of Military Anxiety

First: This is a cool video filled with really cool images of Marine Ospreys and burgeoning strategies for diplomatic security.

At the same time, though: It shows exactly what type of stress the American military is going through right now.

Right now there is a military-wide push for more flexibility. Washington wants troop reductions, cost reductions, and an overall widening of the military’s spread, all at the same time.

The Marines TV video is basically a commercial for the Marine Corps Osprey, touting its (and by proxy, the Corps’) ability to scoop up stranded diplomatic personnel (presumably, in stricken embassies in Africa).

Despite all the naysayers, the Osprey has proven a versatile aircraft worthy of many different operations. Nonetheless an altogether expensive program in a time when expensive programs are not something for celebration.

Along the same lines, the Marine Corps seeks to legitimise itself as a force when talk of doing away with the service is again in the air.

There’s no doubt the military is in a state of predictable fiscal contraction.

Conversely, the global landscape is entering into an evermore unpredictable state of being. Iraq’s biggest cities in its biggest province are now partially owned by Al Qaeda. Saudi Arabia has gone rogue. Afghanistan is funding proxies to fight Pakistan’s proxies, and Africa seems more likely to barrel out of control with each passing day.

If you ask me, whether the US should keep the Marine Corps (and its fleet of Ospreys) is a no-brainer.

Nonetheless, the military’s paranoia is palpable throughout, watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

