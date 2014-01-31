Marine Park Authority Approves Dumping Of 3 Million Tonnes Of Dredge Spoil On Great Barrier Reef

Watch out dude! They’re about to take a dump… Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Three million cubic metres of dredged sediment (expected to weigh around 3 million tonnes) from the expansion of the Abbot Point coal terminal in Queensland will be dumped in the World Heritage-listed reef after the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority approved the move today.

The spoil, as it’s known, will be dumped about 24km from the port, which is set to become one of the world’s biggest coal ports.

The ABC has the details here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.