There is no helicopter in the world like Marine One -- the president's number one getaway vehicle

Among the special modes of transport reserved for the president is Marine One.

A specialty built helicopter, Marine One accompanies the president around the country and even overseas. Built as the vehicle first intended to rescue the president during an emergency, the helicopter is customised with a suite of amazing features.

“The helicopter was very smooth, very impressive,” Mr. Obama told reporters following his first ride in the helicopter in 2009. “You go right over the Washington Monument and then you know — kind of curve in by the Capitol. It was spectacular.”

We have compiled some of Marine One’s most amazing features below.

