There is no helicopter in the world like Marine One -- the president's number one getaway vehicle

Amanda Macias, Jeremy Bender

Among the special modes of transport reserved for the president is Marine One.

A specialty built helicopter, Marine One accompanies the president around the country and even overseas. Built as the vehicle first intended to rescue the president during an emergency, the helicopter is customised with a suite of amazing features.

“The helicopter was very smooth, very impressive,” Mr. Obama told reporters following his first ride in the helicopter in 2009. “You go right over the Washington Monument and then you know — kind of curve in by the Capitol. It was spectacular.”

We have compiled some of Marine One’s most amazing features below.

Each year, only 4 pilots from HMX-1 squadron aka 'The Nighthawks' have the honour of flying Marine One.

White House Photo

Source: National Geographic 'Marine One'

Marine One has ballistic armour, missile warning systems, and antimissile defences.

White House Photo

Source: America's Book of Secrets 'Presidential Transports'

The helicopter is also equipped with secure communication lines for the president to remain in contact with the White House and Pentagon.

White House Photo

Source: America's Book of Secrets 'Presidential Transports'

Similar to the identical decoy that flies alongside Air Force One, a second decoy helicopter flies with Marine One.

White House Photo

Source: National Geographic 'Marine One'

Unlike most helicopters, Marine One is so quiet that the president can speak in a normal tone of voice.

White House Photo

Source: National Geographic 'Marine One'

There is 200 square feet of interior space ...

White House Photo/Amanda Macias/Business Insider

Source: America's Book of Secrets 'Presidential Transports'

... enough space for 14 passengers.

The White House

Source: America's Book of Secrets 'Presidential Transports'

And the helicopter is massive.

White House/Amanda Macias/Business Insider

Source: National Geographic 'Marine One'

