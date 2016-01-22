There is no helicopter in the world like Marine One -- the president's number one getaway vehicle

Among the special modes of transport reserved for the president is Marine One.
A specialty built helicopter, Marine One accompanies the president around the country and even overseas. Built as the vehicle first intended to rescue the president during an emergency, the helicopter is customised with a suite of amazing features.
“The helicopter was very smooth, very impressive,” Mr. Obama told reporters following his first ride in the helicopter in 2009. “You go right over the Washington Monument and then you know — kind of curve in by the Capitol. It was spectacular.”
We have compiled some of Marine One’s most amazing features below.
Each year, only 4 pilots from HMX-1 squadron aka 'The Nighthawks' have the honour of flying Marine One.
The helicopter is also equipped with secure communication lines for the president to remain in contact with the White House and Pentagon.
Similar to the identical decoy that flies alongside Air Force One, a second decoy helicopter flies with Marine One.
Unlike most helicopters, Marine One is so quiet that the president can speak in a normal tone of voice.
