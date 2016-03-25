Surreal photos of US Marine night operations

US Marine Corps/Sgt. Sarah Fiocco Pfc. Sebastian Rodriguez, machine gunner, Weapons Platoon, Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, fires an M240 machine gun during a night squad-attack exercise, here, May 22. MRF-D Marines used machine gunners, snipers and rifleman to suppress a simulated squad-sized enemy attack.

It’s no surprise that America’s Marines have some of the coolest gear in the world.

And that gear makes for some of the most amazing night photography imaginable. Below, we have selected some of our favourite photos of the Corps at night that look like they could have been plucked straight from a video game.

LAV-25 Light Armoured Vehicles from Charlie Company fire on fixed targets as part of a combined arms engagement range during sustainment training in D'Arta Plage, Djibouti. US Marine Corps/Cpl. Jonathan R. Waldman An AV-8B Harrier with Marine Attack Squadron 311 lands on the USS Essex. US Marine Corps/Cpl. Garry J. Welch A Marine from the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides cover fire during a platoon assault exercise at Arta Range, Djibouti. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Erik Cardenas Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare to collect simulated enemy casualties and weapons during a mechanised raid at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Sheila deVera Pfc. Sebastian Rodriguez, machine gunner, fires an M240 machine gun during a night squad-attack exercise. US Marine Corps/Sgt. Sarah Fiocco An MV-22 Osprey prepares for take off for night low-altitude training at Antonio Bautista Air Base in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Republic of the Philippines. US Marine Corps/1st Lt. Jeanscott Dodd US Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One break down a rapid ground refuelling during the Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) near 29 Palms, California. US Marine Corps/Sgt. Daniel D. Kujanpaa A Marine Special Operations Team member fires an AK-47 during night fire sustainment training in Helmand province, Afghanistan. US Marine Corps/Sgt. Pete Thibodeau An MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron prepares to takeoff during flight operations aboard the USS Kearsarge. US Marine Corps/Cpl. Christopher Q. Stone Cpl. Rashawn Poitevien engages targets downrange with an M40A5 during the Talon Exercise at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona. US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Christopher A. Mendoza A Marine Special Operations Team member fires a M240B machine gun during night fire sustainment training in Helmand province, Afghanistan. US Marine Corps/Sgt. Pete Thibodeau US Marines perform maintenance checks on an AH-1Z Viper aboard the USS Anchorage. US Marine Corps/Sgt. Jamean Berry Cpl. Barrett Helzer from Alpha Company fires an 84mm high explosive anti-tank round from a Carl Gustav recoiless rifle while conducting live fire and manoeuvre drills during Dawn Blitz 2013 on Camp Pendleton, California. US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Darien J. Bjorndal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.