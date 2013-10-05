Marines Use Nerf Guns In Video To Lampoon Government Shutdown

This new spot produced by a Marine Corps combat camera unit totally lampoons the government shutdown (and the sequester for that matter).

In it, the Marine Corps is feeling the pinch, so it’s time to sacrifice a few things. Rifles are switched for Nerf guns, their computers for Etch A Sketches, hot meals for cold, etc.

The video, titled “Adapt and Overcome,” was posted to a Facebook page as public and then blocked within an hour, so we’re not sure if it’s supposed to be for internal purposes, or if it’s been officially approved yet.

Watch the video below:

