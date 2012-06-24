We Had Drinks With The Biggest Players In The Shipping World, And This Is What They Told Us

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Almost everything Americans own has spent time on a ship crossing the Atlantic or Pacific oceans.Ships transport energy, raw materials, and finished goods ranging from socks to BMWs. No industry has a more intimate understanding of what’s going on in the global economy.



The 25th annual Marine Money Week just wrapped up. Business Insider was invited to a cocktail reception where we rubbed elbows with the top bankers, savviest analysts, and most powerful shipping magnates in the entire world.

