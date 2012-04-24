Marine Le Pen's Real Battle Is Coming In June

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Marine Le Pen’s National Front (FN) party has enjoyed its most successful results in the French presidential election ever, and Le Pen may well end up playing kingmaker in the upcoming second round.But, as John Irish at Reuters points out, a new battle, perhaps even more important for her, is coming. Parliamentary elections are coming up in June, and the FN is hoping to finally break into France’s legislative for the first time since their brief appearance in 1986.



As she said on Sunday, “The Battle of France has only just begun.”

(Via The Economist’s Tom Nuttall)

