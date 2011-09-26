French Far-Right: We Warned You About The Euro

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

The leader of France’s Front National party, Marine Le Pen, has said her far-right party’s scepticism of the euro has been proved right, reports the Telegraph.A decade ago, Front National dismissed the common currency, an attitude that was portrayed as a nationalistic sentiment more than anything else.



However, in speaking to the British paper, Le Pen stood by the opinion, claiming that Europe’s current economic situation proved that her party was correct while adding:

“Much of France now realises we were right to sound the alarm, because what we warned for a long time would happen, is now happening.”

“I say the euro is dead. The euro is a stalemate and has brought nothing but pitiful results in both the economic field and the social field in the last 10 years.”



Le Pen also attributed her party’s rising popularity in France to a backlash against economic mismanagement and European bail-out plans:

“I believe the people are with me on this. The French are against the bail-out plan, so are the Germans and Italians. There will come a moment when people will take power from their leaders.”

