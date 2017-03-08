Marine Le Pen would quit the presidency if French people voted against leaving the EU

Marine Le Pen reportedy told a group of entrepreneurs on Tuesday that she would leave the Elysée if French people voted to stay in the European Union, French newspaper Ouest France reports.

The leader of the far-right Front National said that if she were elected president of France, her first move would be to start negotiations with the countries of the European Union.

“These negotiations are aimed at regaining our economic freedom… If the negotiations do not work, I will say to the French: we must leave the European Union and build a Europe of nations and co-operation,” Le Pen said.

“What will happen if I tell [the French public] we need to leave and they decide to stay? Well, they will decide, the people are right.”

“What do you want me to do? I’ll leave,” she said. “My entire project can only be implemented if we have the means, the levers.”

Le Pen was talking to entrepreneurs gathered by the employers’ movement Ethic.

One of the main points of the far-right candidate’s programme is to organise a referendum on the EU, to leave behind the euro and to bring back to French franc, yet only 22% of French voters agree with her idea of leaving the Eurozone. Even among her supporters, only 64% are in favour of the idea.

Polls currently show Le Pen narrowly beating independent Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the elections, but ultimately losing out to either Macron or embattled conservative candidate François Fillon. The first round of voting will take place in April, while the second will take place in May.

