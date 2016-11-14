French far-right leader Marine Le Pen thinks Brexit and Trump are part of new world order

BBC Marine Le Pen on ‘The Andrew Marr Show.’

France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen has hailed Donald Trump’s US election triumph and Brexit as part of a new world order.

In a contentious pre-recorded interview with the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show,” the French National Front leader reiterated her support for Britain leaving the EU. She added that Trump’s victory on Tuesday is an “additional stone in the building of a new world destined to replace the old one.”

Asked if she felt that Trump’s victory increases her own chances in the French election in May next year, Le Pen said: “Yes, I wish that in France also the people upend the table, the table around which the elite are dividing up what should go to the French people.”

Her party, she said, offers French voters the choice between a multicultural society “following the model of the English-speaking world, where fundamental Islam is progressing” and “an independent nation, with people able to control their own destiny.”

.@marrshow challenges French far-right leader, Marine Le Pen on her party’s reputation of being racist https://t.co/beE4BxcYat

— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 13, 2016

Despite her remarks on radical Islam, she said her staunch anti-immigration stance is nothing to do with religion. Instead, Le Pen believes France has no room for any immigrants. “We are not going to welcome any more people, stop, we are full up,” she said.

Le Pen: The Brussels wall should be torn down like the Berlin Wall

She added that more European countries would vote to leave the European Union, if given the choice. Le Pen likened it to the Germans tearing down the Berlin Wall in 1989.

“The Brussels wall will have come down just like the Berlin Wall came down and the EU, this oppressive model, will have disappeared but the Europe of free nations will be born. I believe that this is what many Europeans are yearning for today.”

Le Pen argued there is not a “hair’s breadth” between the French National Front and UKIP in Britain:

“On the topic of immigration and the European Union, there is not a hair’s breadth of difference between what UKIP thinks and what the National Front thinks, let’s be truthful here. “Maybe UKIP is trying to counter the demonisation they are victim of by saying ‘we are the good guys and the National Front are the bad guys’, they can do so, but I don’t feel obliged to follow this strategy, because, frankly, I feel it’s a little bit ridiculous.”

UKIP leadership contender Suzanne Evans said she was “appalled” by Le Pen’s comments on immigration. “That is so far away from UKIP policy, it’s unimaginable,” she told ITV’s “Peston on Sunday,” adding that her party wants to introduce an immigration system closer to the Australian one.

“The Andrew Marr Show” interview with Le Pen has been criticised. Labour MP Angela Rayner said the BBC was “so wrong” to broadcast the conversation on Remembrance Sunday, while her colleague Tristram Hunt agreed it was “grotesque.”

Marr defended the decision when introducing the interview. He said: “In the end we are a news programme and I don’t think the best way to honour the fallen is to fail to report on the next big challenge to Western security.”

