Marine Le Pen Inflames Belgium Government Chaos

Marine Le Pen, leader of France‘s anti-immigrant National Front party, has told the Belgium’s French-speaking Walloons that if the state of Belgium breaks down, they can come join France, reports The Guardian.



“If Belgium is going to split, if Flanders pronounces its independence, which seems more and more credible a possibility, the French republic would do well to welcome Wallonia to its heart,” wrote Le Pen.

Belgium has been without a government for over a year due to splits between the countries French-speaking South and the Dutch-speaking North.

Belgian’s don’t seem too thrilled with the idea. One commentator wrote on Belgium’s Le Soir’s website, “The Walloons are too proud to fall for such a low idea.”

