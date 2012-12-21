CONFIRMED: The 'Marine Vet' Standing Guard At A California School Is A Phony

Photo: via ABC

Today the AP released a report on another Marine guarding a school, Sgt. Craig Pusley, who claims he served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan, leaving the Marine Corps just last year.Information obtained by Business Insider from active duty Marine sources indicated otherwise:



Craig R. Pusley served for not even a year, from 17 July 2007 to 8 April 2008, never earned a Military Occupational Specialty (MOS – a job designation), and never left Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, according to the report.

He left the Corps as a basic Marine (8000 MOS designation), no reserve status.

His rank was never more than Private First Class, he never deployed, and his only award was for the National defence Service Medal.

Pusley was likely copycatting Marine Staff Sgt. Jordan Pritchard, who was recently notified on behalf of the Marine Corps that he was not authorised to wear his uniform in public.

UPDATE:

The Modesto Bee has also confirmed that Marine Private First Class Craig R. Pusley was never in Afghanistan or Iraq, and that he in fact only served 8 months.

“The record speaks for itself,” Marine Corps Capt. Kendra N. Motz told The Bee in a telephone interview Thursday afternoon, adding that “we just became aware of it.”

