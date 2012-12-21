The Corps Tells Marine Guarding His Kid's School To 'Remove The Uniform'

Photo: via WSMV Channel 4

The Corps called former Marine Staff Sgt. Jordan Pritchard and told him to stop wearing his uniform outside of his kids’ school.Yesterday we reported that Pritchard dropped his kids off, then took up a post outside the entrance to the school. He said he was worried about the safety of his children, and wanted to keep an eye on things.



But the uniform was a big sticking point — there are strict guidelines about where, when and how a Marine can wear the uniform, especially if he’s been discharged.

It’s not only against Marine Corps orders to wear a camouflage uniform in public, but Pritchard has been out of the Marines since 2011. As an honorably discharged Marine, he can wear his uniform to only a select few ceremonial functions.

The Corps told Pritchard he’s welcome to stay in front of the school, just not in ‘battle dress’ fatigues.

Here’s the part of the Marine Corps order which applies:

MARINE CORPS ORDER P1020.34G para 11002.1.b. states, “Former Members of the Armed Forces. Unless qualified under another provision of this Order or under the provisions of 10 U.S.C. 772, former members who served honorably during a declared or undeclared war and whose most recent service was terminated under honorable conditions may wear the uniform in the highest grade held during such war service only upon the following occasions and in the course of travel incident thereto: (1) Military funerals, memorial services, weddings, and inaugurals. (2) Parades on national or state holidays; or other parades or ceremonies of a patriotic character in which any active or reserve United States military unit are taking part. ‘Wearing of the uniform or any part thereof at any other time or for any purpose is prohibited.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.