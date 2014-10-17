This Incredibly Lucky Marine Survived Getting Shot In The Helmet

Liveleak The Marine who got shot in the helmet is all smiles just seconds later.

Kevlar helmets really do work.

Case in point comes from a Marine’s helmet-mounted camera while on patrol in southern Afghanistan. The recently uploaded video shows a very close call after a sniper zeroed in on a group about to exit a doorway.

As three Marines peer out the door, they ask if there is cover outside and then out of nowhere, a single gunshot is heard. The video shows the head of the Marine in the middle snap back, and all three immediately realise what happened and run in the opposite direction.

“Oh sh–!” one of them says right after. Dan Lamothe at The Washington Post’s Checkpoint blog reports the incident occurred last year in the Now Zad district in Helmand Province.

“Dude you just got shot,” the Marine filming says. “Yeah I did get shot,” he responds, rather nonchalantly.

The video brings to mind a similar incident that happened last year, once again involving a Marine. After he was also shot in the helmet, Marine Cpl. Ian Gorman filled out a damaged gear statement which ended up going viral among Marine leadership in which he wrote, “I was shot in the helmet by enemy. I need a new one. I do not desire to reimburse the government.”

Watch (profanity warning):

