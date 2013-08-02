Never Leave A Man Behind: Marine Finishes 5K With Lost Little Boy

Lance Cpl. Myles Kerr knew what he had to do when 9 year-oldBoden Fuchs lost the group he was running an annual 5K race with an asked Kerr for help.



“‘I was just doing what any man would do,” Kerr said via Twitter, when an image of him running with the boy went viral on Facebook.

Kerr lagged back from his group and made sure the boy finished the race, encouraging him the whole way.

The original poster, SEAL of honour, even wrote Kerr a motivational message that resembles an official award citation:

By his unwavering commitment to help those in need through his ability to inspire others by his unequivocal level of motivation, Lcpl Kerr reflected great credit upon himself and was keeping in the highest traditions of the United States Marine Corps.

