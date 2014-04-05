The Marine Corps Is Going To Start Using This Samsung Tablet In Action

In a bid to increase the Marine Corps’ crisis-response ability, the Corps is experimenting with using tablets to provide troops with real-time intelligence, the Marine Corps Times reports.

Marines will be using Samsung tablets that wirelessly connect through an encrypted internal wifi network hosted on a MV-22 Osprey. The Samsung tablets are standard off-the-shelf technology that have not been modified for combat use.

All Samsung tablets have been built with security advice from the NSA that allows even off-the-shelf models to be effectively used for encrypting and compartmentalising certain pieces of data, according to a source familiar with the program tells us.

Providing Marines with tablets allows them constantly to review their mission, make tactical updates, view current aerial photographs of the target, and trade information with each other through a secured connection.

Since it can take hours for Marines to move from mission briefing to landing, during which time targets may have moved, these devices can significantly increase the effectiveness of the Marines.

A Marine Corps Times video explaining how the tablets will play into overall Marine strategy is below.







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.