A Marine Corps helicopter made an emergency landing on a popular San Diego beach

Gillian Flaccus/AP A Marine Corps helicopter lifts off from the beach after it made an emergency landing Wednesday, April 15, 2015, in Solana Beach, Calif.

A Marine Corps helicopter had to make a precautionary landing on a popular California beach after potential engine problems on April 15.

The Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion was forced to land on Solana Beach, approximately 20 miles north of San Diego. The Marine pilots made the precautionary landing after “receiving a low oil pressure indicator,” according to the official media release of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The helicopter safely landed on the beach without injury to pilot, crew or any bystanders on the beach. The Marines also dispatched a Hazardous Material Team to investigate and clean the surrounding area for any potential chemical or oil spills.

The Super Stallion is the largest and heaviest helicopter in the US military. The helicopter is used for heavy lifting and transport, and it is well suited for amphibious operations as it can go from ship to shore.

The Super Stallion was conducting routine training at the time of the precautionary landing.

Lenny Ignelzi/AP A Marine Corps helicopter sits in the sand where it made an emergency landing Wednesday, April 15, 2015 in Solana Beach, Calif.

