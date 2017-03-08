Marine Commandant to troops sharing nude photos: 'Do you really want to be a Marine?'

The Commandant of the Marine Corps on Tuesday released a powerful video message aimed at those in the Corps who are defending or engaged in the sharing of nude photos of their colleagues that has cast a black mark on the military service.

“Do you really want to be a Marine?” Gen. Robert Neller asked, in a video posted on the Defence Media Site.

The video came in response to a scandal involving a private Facebook group called Marines United, where many of its nearly 30,000 members were found to be passing around nude photos of female Marines, or photos stolen without consent from their colleagues’ Instagram accounts. Comments on the photos often denigrated their service or encouraged sexual assault, as the explosive investigation by The War Horse news revealed.

“We are all teammates. Brothers and sisters. Marines,” Neller said. “That we are seen by our fellow citizens as men and women of honour and virtue, possessing an unbreakable commitment to each other and to the nation.”

Neller, who has to be careful to not exercise unlawful command influence over what is an ongoing investigation, said that “it appears” that some Marines have forgotten some of these truths, acting unprofessionally while online.

“So let me cut to the chase,” he said. “When I hear allegations of Marines denigrating their fellow Marines, I don’t think such behaviour is that of true warriors or warfighters.”

Watch the video:

This is developing story. More to come.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.