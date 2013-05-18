Marine Combat Water Survival Course Would Probably Drown Ryan Lochte

Scratch that: Lochte would definitely drown.



Marine Corps Water Survival Instructor Course (MCIWS) is one of the most difficult, gruelling water certifications in the military (outside of BUD/S and their SCUBA and underwater demolitions courses).

It’s three intense weeks with just more than 50% wash out rate.

“It’s been told, and I fully believe, that [the MCIWS course]ranks in the top five of the most physically demanding courses in the Marine Corps,” said one former director of the course.

And just like BUD/S and Recon pool training, the instructors make a concerted effort to weed out all non-hackers — and this means practically drowning half their students before the training is through.

