Marine Combat Water Survival Course Would Probably Drown Ryan Lochte

Marine Corps Water Survival Instructor Course (MCIWS) is one of the most difficult, gruelling water certifications in the military (outside of BUD/S and their SCUBA and underwater demolitions courses).
It’s three intense weeks with just more than 50% wash out rate.
“It’s been told, and I fully believe, that [the MCIWS course]ranks in the top five of the most physically demanding courses in the Marine Corps,” said one former director of the course.
And just like BUD/S and Recon pool training, the instructors make a concerted effort to weed out all non-hackers — and this means practically drowning half their students before the training is through.
First of all, everything is done with as much realism as possible — which means being in the water with gear.
Then through use of pressure points on the arms or neck, the guard will break the hold of the drowning victim, and drag him to the surface.
That's not all either, basically in between each training event, the instructors will put the students through the ringer, physically speaking.
So that the Marines can rest assured that each event will be conducted with the most amount of fatigue possible.
By the end, students will consider lap and stroke swims of 500 meters or more simply a decent time to take it easy for once.
Oh yeah, now shower up and we're going to stick your tired keester in an air-conditioned room to take a written test.
