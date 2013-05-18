Marine Combat Water Survival Course Would Probably Drown Ryan Lochte

Geoffrey Ingersoll

Scratch that: Lochte would definitely drown.

Marine Corps Water Survival Instructor Course (MCIWS) is one of the most difficult, gruelling water certifications in the military (outside of BUD/S and their SCUBA and underwater demolitions courses).

It’s three intense weeks with just more than 50% wash out rate.

“It’s been told, and I fully believe, that [the MCIWS course]ranks in the top five of the most physically demanding courses in the Marine Corps,” said one former director of the course.

And just like BUD/S and Recon pool training, the instructors make a concerted effort to weed out all non-hackers — and this means practically drowning half their students before the training is through.

First of all, everything is done with as much realism as possible — which means being in the water with gear.

Certified medical technicians on the scene also teach immediate actions for water injuries.

So the students will get issued, and are expected to wear, UDTs — Underwater Demolition Trunks.

Also rubber rifles that weigh as much as a loaded M-16. Treading water with a rifle — keep it high!

One of the first things these guys will do is simulated drowning victims.

The drowning victim literally tries to drown their lifeguard, the guy who's come to save them.

The lifeguard has to NOT RESIST, loosen up, and drop to the bottom of the pool.

Then through use of pressure points on the arms or neck, the guard will break the hold of the drowning victim, and drag him to the surface.

That's not all either, basically in between each training event, the instructors will put the students through the ringer, physically speaking.

So that the Marines can rest assured that each event will be conducted with the most amount of fatigue possible.

They may not like heights, but the course doesn't get any easier than jumping from the high dive.

By the end, students will consider lap and stroke swims of 500 meters or more simply a decent time to take it easy for once.

Then back to the grind. This time treading water and handing bricks back and forth.

I've heard the brick portion is one of the tougher aspects of the course.

Oh yeah, now shower up and we're going to stick your tired keester in an air-conditioned room to take a written test.

Now get your things, we're going out in the ocean.

Then, as if it weren't enough already, students will go back in the pool for their final test ...

The underwater swim with hands bound behind the back ...

NOW that you've seen how Devil Dogs learn how to swim tough ...

