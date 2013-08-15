Former Marine Colonel To Town Council: 'You're Building A Domestic Army; Are You Blind?'

Every day it seems more like the “war on terror” is at home in the U.S. rather than abroad in a foreign country.

Whether it’s the NSA denying they scoop domestic communications while their chief tells hackers “we’re looking for the terrorist among us,” or it’s the growing militarization and equipping of domestic police forces, it seems more and more crows keep coming home to roost.

Well, one former Marine colonel has had about enough.

In a rousing confrontation at a local council meeting in Concord, NH, he calls out his government for facilitating what he feels is a needless militarization of a domestic force.

And he should know, he helped build one in Iraq.

“We did everything we could to build the Iraqi Army, and I’m telling you right now, the Department of Homeland Security would kick their butts.”

“What we’re doing here, and let’s not kid about it, is we’re building a domestic army and shrinking the military because the government is afraid of its own citizens … “

“The last time 10 terrorists were in the same place at the same time was September 11th, and all these [armoured] vehicles wouldn’t have prevented it, nor would they have helped anything.”

“We’re building an Army over here and I can’t believe people aren’t seeing it, is everybody blind?”

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

