A Millionaire Steel Mogul With A Petting Zoo Refuses To Pay Child Support

A multimillionaire steel mogul who lives in a castle in Connecticut “refuses to pay more than the bare minimum in child support for his daughter,” and now she and her mum are about to get evicted from their Brooklyn apartment, the NY Post reported.According to Marina Isakova, she and her baby Maria were turned away from the 340 acre estate of Christopher Mark — the scion of a Chicago industrial family — last year, just after the little girl was born.



FYI, the castle in Woodstock has a turret, moat and a petting zoo.

Mark and Isakova got together in 2009, and he allegedly convinced her to leave her husband and move (with her older daughter) into his 20-room, $4.1 million castle.

Then things got weird. She says she moved to Brooklyn before Maria was born because apparently there was “too much going on at the castle.” Mark hired a nanny to help Isakova, but then never once visited her at the hospital when the baby was born.

He did send this text message saying, “[I] didn’t want to add to your stress.” He also supposedly mentioned a “very bad financial situation.”

Of course she then returned to her man and his castle, but was basically ordered to go.

Now Isakova is suing. Her lawyer argues that Mark’s income level necessitates he pay at least $4,000 a month in child support.

Mark’s lawyer told the Post he’d be denying the “main thrust of the charges.”

