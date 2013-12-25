Tour The Sky-High Infinity Pool Perched 57 Floors Above Singapore

erandamx / Shutterstock.com Click the photo above to see more photos of Singapore’s famous infinity pool.

The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore opened its doors in 2010, to the tune of a whopping $US5.7 billion.

That amount paid for the massive 2,561-room hotel, a museum, casino, restaurants, bars, a swanky shopping mall, and the pièce de résistance: the SkyPark, an insane rooftop pleasure dome with a 150-meter (492 ft.) infinity pool.

Located on the 57th floor, this pool offers stunning views of Singapore’s financial district, Marina Bay, and beyond. It’s the largest and highest infinity pool in the world, according to the hotel, and if you swim up to the pool’s edge, it feels like you’re about to fall off the top of the world.

The SkyPark is only open to hotel guests, which provides some exclusivity. Rooms at the Marina Bay Sands start at S$399 per night for a double.

We recently had the chance to visit the Marina Bay Sands, and were amazed by the SkyPark and pool. Here’s what we saw.

Disclosure: Our trip to Singapore, including travel and lodging expenses, was sponsored by the Singapore Tourism Board.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.