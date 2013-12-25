Tour The Sky-High Infinity Pool Perched 57 Floors Above Singapore

Jennifer Polland
Click the photo above to see more photos of Singapore's famous infinity pool.

The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore opened its doors in 2010, to the tune of a whopping $US5.7 billion.

That amount paid for the massive 2,561-room hotel, a museum, casino, restaurants, bars, a swanky shopping mall, and the pièce de résistance: the SkyPark, an insane rooftop pleasure dome with a 150-meter (492 ft.) infinity pool.

Located on the 57th floor, this pool offers stunning views of Singapore’s financial district, Marina Bay, and beyond. It’s the largest and highest infinity pool in the world, according to the hotel, and if you swim up to the pool’s edge, it feels like you’re about to fall off the top of the world.

The SkyPark is only open to hotel guests, which provides some exclusivity. Rooms at the Marina Bay Sands start at S$399 per night for a double.

We recently had the chance to visit the Marina Bay Sands, and were amazed by the SkyPark and pool. Here’s what we saw.

Disclosure: Our trip to Singapore, including travel and lodging expenses, was sponsored by the Singapore Tourism Board.

For context, here's what Marina Bay Sands looks like from the outside. The SkyPark, which connects the hotel's three towers, looks a bit like a cruise ship perched in the air.

At 57 stories (650 feet), that's a long way down.

From the edge of the SkyPark, you can see how the entire pool curves.

The pool is just as stunning as you might think.

It really does look like you're about to fall off the edge of the pool.

Look closely, though, and you can see there's actually a protective rail.

There are incredible views of Singapore's financial district.

Palm trees provide shade all along the deck.

There are also dozens of chaise lounges all along the deck.

Yet there's a surprisingly calm vibe. (That's probably because the pool is only open to hotel guests -- and not the public.)

Lifeguards watch over swimmers in the pool.

The pool gets crowded but it's so spacious that it doesn't feel cramped.

Understandably people take lots of photos in the pool.

There are chaise lounges directly in the pool, under a waterfall.

And some more chaise lounges in the center of the pool where people hang out.

There's a small kiddie pool on the side.

There's even a shop at the Skypark where you can buy bathing suits, sunscreen, and flip flops.

Guests can snack on sandwiches, salads and more at the Club.

