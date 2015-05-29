Rockstar prosecutor in Freddie Grey case once made an amazing appearance on 'Judge Judy'

CBS, Paramount Marilyn Mosby in an appearance on Judge Judy in 2000

Before she was a national figure, the high-profile prosecutor in the death of an unarmed black man in Baltimore sought justice in an unlikely place.

In 2000, Baltimore state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby — then Marilyn James, a sophomore at Tuskegee University — appeared on an episode of “Judge Judy” seeking damages after a neighbour allegedly trashed her apartment.

In the episode, Mosby says her neighbour attempted to persuade Mosby to move out because he wanted her apartment. When Mosby refused, her neighbour allegedly broke into her apartment and ransacked her kitchen.

As the Baltimore Sun points out, Mosby successfully argued her case, winning $US1,731.90 in damages. For her part, Judge Judy appeared fully convinced of Mosby’s argument. In one particularly heated exchange between Judge Judy and Mosby’s neighbour, Mosby can’t seem to hold back a smile.

Mosby gained national attention in April after announcing criminal charges against six Baltimore police officers in the death of Freddie Grey, an unarmed black man who died after suffering fatal injuries while in police custody. The incident sparked national outrage and several nights of protests and riots.

The case has brought Mosby notoriety and criticism. Earlier this month, the state’s attorney appeared onstage at a Baltimore benefit concert with Prince and received a standing ovation.

The officers charged in the incident want Mosby off the case, claiming her involvement represents a conflict of interest because of her husband’s position as a city councilman and Mosby’s own political ambitions.

Watch the episode below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.