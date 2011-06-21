Marilyn Monroe's White Dress Sells For $5.6 Million At Weekend Auction

Photo: Courtesy of Profiles in History

An unidentified buyer bid $4.6 million for the legendary outfit Marilyn Monroe wore in the 1955 classic film The Seven Year Itch at a weekend auction.The famous dress was the first item to sell at the Debbie Reynolds auction, which included around 700 pieces of Hollywood memorabilia.



The buyer, who made the winning bid over the phone, also paid a $1 million commission to the auction house, bringing the total cost of the dress to $5.6 million, CNN reports.

The auctioned items were part of the collection of actress Debbie Reynolds, who has gathered more than Hollywood-related items 3,500 items over the past 40 years.

Other sold items include Dorothy’s gingham blue dress from The Wizard of Oz, which sold for $1.1 million, and Charlie Chaplin’s bowler, which sold for $135,000.

