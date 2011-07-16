Check Out The 34,000 Pound Statue Of Marilyn Monroe On Display In Chicago

A 26-foot Marilyn Monroe statue was unveiled today in Chicago’s Pioneer Court (via CBS News).



Monroe is in her famous pose, standing above a drawn subway grate, with her skirt flying up as though a train is coming by, just like in The Seven Year Itch.

The sculpture was created by Seward Johnson, and will remain on display until the Spring of 2012. It weighs 34,000 pounds and stands 26 feet tall.

Marilyn’s face remained covered as the statue was going up, but it was easy to tell who was hiding underneath.

Photo: AP Images

Photo: AP Images

