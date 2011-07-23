A Sex Tape Starring Marilyn Monroe Is About To Be Auctioned Off

A short pornographic film that’s said to start Marilyn Monroe is about to be auctioned off in Buenos Aires, according to AFP.



It will be sold at a convention for international film collectors in Buenos Aires this August. Bidding will start at $500,000, AFP reported.

The six-minute black-and-white film dates from 1946 and reportedly shows the actress before she was famous, along with an unknown man.

It had been part of the collection of a Spanish film collector who recently passed away.

There is, of course, some debate as to whether the woman in the film is actually Monroe.

When the film first became known to the public in 1997, the American Film Institute certified that if it was not Monroe, it was “her twin sister,” AFP reported.

But an expert on Monroe told the UK Sun, “It’s not Marilyn. The chin, lips, teeth are not the same.”

Don’t miss the 34,000-pound statue of Marilyn Monroe that just went on display in Chicago >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.