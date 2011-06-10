Now You Can Buy Marilyn Monroe's Iconic White Dress For $2 Million

Photo: Profiles in History

A massive collection of iconic costumes and props from Hollywood classics such as The Wizard of Oz and Singin’ in the Rain is about to be auctioned off.The collection, which includes over 3,500 items, belongs to actress Debbie Reynolds, who acquired them over the past 40 years.



The first 700 items are scheduled to hit the auction block June 18; they include Charlie Chaplin’s signature bowler hat, Dorothy’s blue-and-white gingham dress and ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz, and Marilyn Monroe’s signature white “subway” dress, which could fetch up to $2 million.

A second auction is set for December.

The auction will take place at The Paley centre for Media in Beverly Hills; bidders can also participate online at www.icollector.com.

