Judge denies Marilyn Manson’s bid to throw out ‘Game of Thrones’ actress’ sexual assault and battery claims

A federal judge has ruled against Marilyn Manson in his bid to get a sexual assault lawsuit tossed out.

“Game of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco has alleged the shock rocker abused her for years.

She alleged Manson deprived her of sleep, cut her with a Nazi knife during sex, and even chased her with an axe.

A federal judge in California on Thursday shot down Marilyn Manson’s efforts to dismiss a lawsuit from “Game of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco.

The actress has accused the shock rocker, whose real name is Brian Warner, of sexual assault and battery on multiple occasions between 2009 and 2013.

Bianco’s lawsuit also accused Warner of violating human trafficking laws in 2009 by flying her to Los Angeles for a purported work opportunity. Instead, she alleged Warner spent four days subjecting her to sleep deprivation, beating her, threatening her, and trying to force her to perform sexual acts on camera.

“One day, Warner locked [Bianco] in a bedroom, tied her to a prayer kneeler, beat her with a whip that he said was utilized by Nazis, and electrocuted her,” the lawsuit said.

Bianco’s lawsuit also said she lived with Warner in 2011 for several months, during which she alleges he deprived her of sleep, cut her with a Nazi knife during sex, sexually assaulted her when she was unconscious or incapacitated, chased her with an axe, and smashed holes in the walls.

Warner’s attorney, John Snow, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the judge’s ruling.

Bianco is one of many women who have come forward publicly to accuse Warner of sexual and physical abuse. The actress Evan Rachel Wood has alleged that Warner “horrifically” abused her when they were dating between 2007 and 2010, and Warner’s former assistant, Ashley Walters, has also sued him, alleging sexual assault, battery, and harassment.

Manson has denied his accusers’ allegations and called them “horrible distortions of reality.”

Warner had sought to dismiss Bianco’s lawsuit in July, on grounds that her allegations were past California’s statute of limitations. Judge Fernando Aenlle-Rocha disagreed.

In his ruling, Aenlle-Rocha said Bianco’s timeliness in filing her lawsuit would be determined at a later stage in the litigation.

“A reasonable jury could find that the effects of Warner’s alleged unconscionable acts, including the perceived threat to [Bianco’s] safety, immigration status, and career, persisted years after her last contact with Warner.”