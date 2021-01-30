Police in Pennsylvania found $315,000 worth of marijuana in a drug bust

Eastern Adams Regional Police Department

A drug bust in Pennsylvania uncovered bags of marijuana worth $US315,000 on Wednesday, police said.

The Eastern Adams Regional Police Department said the stash was found in a storage facility 135 miles east of Philadelphia.

According to police, the previous renter of the storage shed had not paid their bill, and the contents went up for sale.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Investigators at the Eastern Adams Regional Police Department in Pennsylvania discovered bags of marijuana worth $US315,000 during a drug bust on Wednesday.

On January 27, officers responded to a report of drug activity in New Oxford, about 135 miles east of Philadelphia.

According to police, the previous renter of the storage shed had not paid his bill and the contents of the storage unit went up for sale. The new owner purchased the contents in the storage shed sight unseen earlier that morning, according to police.

When the new owner arrived to clean out the storage locker, he saw a large toolbox on the floor, police said. He discovered the vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana when he removed the lid.

The container included 63 18-ounce bags of marijuana with a street value of $US315,000, police said.

Investigators identified the previous owner of the storage unit as 39-year-old Andreas Garcia-Grajeda, a resident of Oxford Township, who was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.