5 US states may legalise recreational marijuana use this year -- here's what we know

In Massachusetts on November 8, voters will choose yes or no on Question 4 -- a bill to legalise the recreational use, possession, cultivation, and sale of marijuana. The bill calls for regulation along the lines of alcohol, if passed.

Though Massachusetts is a long-running blue state, the legalization effort in the commonwealth faces serious opposition from sitting leadership in both parties. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh oppose recreational legalization. The two joined Attorney General Maura Healey in a Boston Globe op-ed this March opposing the measure:

'Our state has already decriminalized the drug for personal use, and we've made it legally available for medical use. The question before us now is whether marijuana should be fully legal and widely available for commercial sale. We think the answer is 'no.''

All that said, a majority of voters support the measure, according to the current polling average on Ballotpedia. And two previous measures -- to decriminalize use and legalise medical use -- passed by a wide margin.

If it passes, the bill would fully legalise recreational marijuana starting on December 15, 2016.

Name: Question 4

Chance of passing: Good. The average of polls, according to Ballotpedia, is 50.4% support versus 41.9% opposed, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.