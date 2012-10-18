Here's Where Marijuana Could Be Legal After Election Day

Photo: AP

While the national races dominate media attention, this year is also a fundamental turning point for marijuana legality in the United States.This year, six different states and four cities will vote on initiatives that have to do with marijuana.



These are three types of laws on the ballots:

Medical marijuana laws

Decriminalization, which makes marijuana possession or sale an infraction punished by fine rather than a misdemeanour warranting possible jail time

Legalization, which would make marijuana legal to buy, sell, and use like any other commodity

No state has successfully made marijuana wholly legal, but many have come close — and several may succeed in doing so this November.

The end result could be a radically different landscape for marijuana availability in the United States. Here’s a rundown of all of the places that are putting pot to a vote.

