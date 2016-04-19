Inside the insane marijuana mansion party thrown by Instagram's 'Marijuana Don'

He’s made millions and become known throughout the legal cannabis industry with his company, Advanced Nutrients, which sells fertiliser for marijuana plants. Now Michael Straumietis wants everyone outside of the legal cannabis world to know who he is.

He’s the “Marijuana Don” as seen from his Instagram account with hundreds of thousands of followers. He often mixes business with pleasure as seen in his famous “marijuana mansion” parties. Grab a lighter, your medical marijuana card and get ready to party because Michael Straumietis is a name you don’t want to forget.

Produced by Sam Rega. Cinematography by Andrew Stern. Production manager Lauren Browning.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Watch more episodes of Green Rush.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.