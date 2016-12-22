Weed, crab legs, and a mermaid -- inside the massive marijuana-mansion party thrown by Instagram's 'Marijuana Don'

He’s made millions and become known throughout the legal-cannabis industry with his company, Advanced Nutrients, which sells fertiliser for marijuana plants. Now Michael Straumietis wants everyone outside of the legal-cannabis world to know who he is.

He’s the “Marijuana Don,” as seen from his Instagram account with hundreds of thousands of followers. He often mixes business with pleasure, as shown by his famous “marijuana mansion” parties. Grab a lighter and your medical-marijuana card and get ready to party — Michael Straumietis is a name you don’t want to forget.

Produced by Sam Rega. Cinematography by Andrew Stern. Production manager Lauren Browning.

Watch more from the series “Green Rush” on Prime Video.



